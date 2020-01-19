Brockton police ID 2 men killed in fatal car crash

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified two men killed in a car crash in Brockton early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the crash around 1:20 a.m. on Main Street found that the driver was traveling north when he tried to pass another vehicle on the right side and lost control, veering left into a tree, according to a preliminary investigation.

The driver, identified Damean Amado Abreau, 23, of Brockton, was was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The passenger, identified as Adenilzo Lopes, 21, of Brockton, was ejected through the passenger window and later died after he was transported to Brockton Hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

