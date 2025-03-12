BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police increased patrol plans for Wednesday after an attempted kidnapping was reported by an elementary school student Tuesday.

The girl told police she was walking through the woods by Davis Commons after school when someone attempted to grab her backpack.

Police said she managed to escape.

The alleged attempted kidnapping happened near the Davis School.

Brockton school police officers searched the area and attempted to identify a suspect.

Police are advising students to avoid the area.

