BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Brockton Friday after an armed home invasion at a local apartment, police said.

A Brockton police spokesperson in a statement said authorities first responded to a scene on Belair Street shortly after 12 p.m.

There, police said two men wearing masks entered an apartment with a knife and a gun and stole a safe before leaving the scene in a gray pickup truck.

Brockton police said authorities soon stopped the vehicle on I-95 South near Route 123 and took its driver into custody.

Police did not share any additional information Friday afternoon, saying this incident remained under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to contact authorities at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)