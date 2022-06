The Brockton Police Department announced Friday that they are investigating a brazen daylight shooting.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of West Harvard Street and Marciano Way around 1 p.m. for reports of the shooting and upon their arrival found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no further details have been released.

The Brockton Police are investigating a shooting shortly before 1 PM near West Harvard Street and Marciano Way. The male victim has a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation is ongoing. — Brockton Police (@BrocktonPolice) June 3, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.