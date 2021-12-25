BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton have launched an investigation after a man was injured in a shooting early Christmas morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the area of 239 Garden St. just after 1 a.m. found a 31-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Brockton police.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A subsequent search of the apartment is said to have yielded cocaine and ammunition.

Police noted that charges are forthcoming.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)