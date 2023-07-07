BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A double shooting in Brockton Thursday evening left two victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to 124 Battles Street just after 5 p.m. and found two male victims with gunshot wounds. They were treated by first responders and then transported to the hospital.

Brockton detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. No other information was immediately available.

