Brockton police investigating shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports that a man was shot on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. found a 26-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center.

No other information about the man’s shooting or his condition was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

