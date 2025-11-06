BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery after a Brockton police K9 helped crack the case.

Police say on October 13, someone robbed the AT&T store on Pleasant Street.

After an investigation, Carlos DeBarros, 45, was arrested and is accused of entering the store with a shotgun, restraining two employees, and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and electronics before fleeing on foot.

Police say thanks to the nose of police K9, named Hawk, officers were able to track Debarros’ trail and recover a duffel bag containing stolen property, cash, and a sawed-off shotgun.

Police are still investigating to identify the getaway driver and uncover evidence indicating the incident may have been an inside job.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)