BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who is living with Alzheimer’s Disease has been located after being reported missing in Brockton.

Margaret Landes was reported missing after last being seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

She has since been located.

The BPD is looking for a missing female since approx. 730am today. female is approx. 5'4" 120 lbs with green eyes and shoulder lenghth brown hair possibly wearing a blue sweatshirt and light gray sweatpants she has severe Alzheimers disease – If seen,please contact Brockton PD. pic.twitter.com/PVA8pARF4W — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) July 5, 2021

