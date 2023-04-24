BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have found a wheelchair-accessible van stolen from a mother in Brockton over the weekend.

7NEWS spoke with Sandra Tavares, who said her van was taken from a spot in front of her home on Saturday.

Two days later, she reacted to news that she will get the van back.

“I feel like I take a big piece of rock from my shoulder,” Tavares said. “I have legs and arms now.”

The van is specially-equipped for Tavares’ severely disabled son and his wheelchair.

Tavares said she left it running in front of her house for a couple of minutes as she ran inside to get her wallet before running errands this weekend.

Surveillance video then showed three people approaching and getting into the van before taking off.

Tavares said police called her Monday night to let her know they found the van ditched just a couple of minutes from her house.

The van does have some exterior damage, though the damage does not impact the wheelchair accessibility.

Speaking Monday night, Tavares said she thinks whoever stole the vehicle may have seen news coverage and had second thoughts.

“The news is all over the place and it is all over social media, so I’m sure maybe they heard something or maybe they felt bad,” she said. “The good news is I’m happy, I got my van back.”

Tavares continued, thanking those who helped her.

The van remained in a Brockton tow lot Monday night as police needed to collect possible fingerprints and process it.

