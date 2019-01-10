BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are searching for the suspects accused of slashing car tires around the city on Wednesday.

Officers responding to 33 Overlook St. around 4 a.m. found that the rear driver’s side tire of a black 2008 Jeep and the front and rear driver’s side tires of a blue 2012 Chevy Malibu had been damaged, police said.

Police then received a call just before 7:30 a.m. about malicious damage and found three vehicles – a Toyota Tacoma, a Mazda CX-5 and a Nissan Altima – that were parked in a shared lot outside of 1004 Main St. each had one tire slashed, according to authorities.

A similar call was taken just before 10 a.m. about three additional cars – a Honda Accord, a Toyota Avalon and a Dodge Dakota – that reportedly had tires damaged at 40 Mellen St.

Officers answering to a fourth call around 10:45 a.m. at 9 Manners Court spoke with a woman who said the tires on her red 2010 Cadillac CTS had been slashed. Police say the car was towed away before officers arrived.

At about 2:30 p.m., police took their final call related to damaged cars and responded to 141 Addison St. where a man returning from work noticed a tire on his 2014 Toyota Tundra was slashed, police said. He allegedly did not notice the damage in the morning.

Anyone with information regarding these acts of malicious damage is asked to call 508-941-0200.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)