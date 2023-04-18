BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are offering an award for information after a party bus went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to the vehicle fire on Dawes Road just after 4 a.m. found the bus engulfed in flames.

Officials say there is up to $5,000 available through the Arson Watch Reward Program. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-583- 2933 or the Arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

At 4:09 AM Brockton Fire was notified of a vehicle fire on Dawes Road. On arrival they found a party bus fully involved. The fire is under investigation. If you know anything about the fire, please call 508-583- 2933 or the Arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229 @BrocktonPolice pic.twitter.com/MHyybNzaxU — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 18, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)