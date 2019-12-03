Brockton police rescue missing teen from icy water

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers rescued a 13-year-old boy who became stuck in an icy, muddy river behind his Brockton home Tuesday afternoon.

K9 officers were dispatched to the boy’s home around 2:40 p.m. after his father reported him missing but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

Firefighters and Easton police officers were called in to assist and they located the boy trapped in the frigid water up to his chest.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then transported to Boston Children’s Hospital for more evaluation.

The boy’s father said he is doing OK.

