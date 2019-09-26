Brockton Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian accident on Main Street around 7:15 p.m found the victim suffering from serious injuries and assisted with transporting him to an area hospital, according to the Brockton Police Department.

That victim was then taken to a Boston hospital where is being treated for injuries that may be considered life-threatening.

His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a gray car struck the victim and then fled the scene.

Detectives are in the area speaking to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

