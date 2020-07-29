Brockton police searching for hit-and-run suspect who left bicyclist seriously injured

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are turning to the public for help tracking down a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night that left a bicyclist with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to report of a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle in the area of Oak Street and Pine Grove Drive around 10:40 p.m. learned the victim was struck by a dark-colored minivan that was driving without its headlights on, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police say the driver fled east on Oak Street following the crash.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with serious injuries.

A surveillance image showed the person of interest wearing what appears to be a blue Pepsi shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Brockton police detective James Cronshaw at 508- 941-0234.

An investigation remains ongoing.

