Brockton police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pole, fled scene

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a driver who slammed into a telephone pole and ran away from the scene.

Officers responding to a reported crash on East Street just before 7 a.m. found a damaged vehicle, a downed utility pole, and wires on the street.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police.

Shortly before 7 o’clock today Brockton fire responded to the area of 380 East St. for a pole that had been hit with wires down in the street and pulled from a house. @nationalgridus and @BrocktonPolice responded. No injuries, the driver fled the scene.. @MayorBillCarp pic.twitter.com/x6W7lqS8zX — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 22, 2019

