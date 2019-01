BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are asking for help finding a missing man with special needs.

Andi Jean, 28, was last seen in the Summer Street area.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

#MissingPerson Have you seen ANDIE JEAN? 5' 8", weighs about 180 pounds. The 28-year-old special needs Brockton resident was last seen in the Summer Street area. If you have seen him, please call police at 508-941-0200.@MayorBillCarp @Brockton_EMA@MassStatePolice@EBPolice pic.twitter.com/qNA6dTjbRS — Brockton Police (@BrocktonPolice) January 31, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)