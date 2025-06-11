BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy and a woman were taken to a hospital as a result of a shooting in Brockton Tuesday night.

Brockton police say around 5:30 p.m., they responded to 229 Battles Farm Drive for reports of a shooting resulting in two injuries.

Both the boy and woman are in stable condition and were taken to a hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

