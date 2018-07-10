Brockton police searching for suspects after child shot in eye with paintball gun

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are searching for a person who shot a 12-year-old boy in the eye with a paintball on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery on Ford Street about 6 p.m. found an ambulance crew treating the victim, who said a black Acura sedan with four passengers had just stopped near him and opened fire with a paintball gun, hitting him in the eye.

The boy’s sister said her brother was playing outside at the time the shots were fired.

Although he was initially going to be taken to the hospital to receive emergency surgery, police say the boy is going to be monitored by doctors.

