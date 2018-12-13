BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video stealing outdoor equipment.

The suspect is accused of stealing a snow blower, a power washer and a leaf blower on Foster Street just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say he is also wanted for questioning in similar thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)