Brockton police seek help in search for 2 carjacking suspects accused of throwing woman to ground

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Brockton police are turning to the public for help in their search for two suspects accused of throwing a woman to the ground and stealing her car in November.

Surveillance video obtained from the scene on Court Street Sunday shows two men walking past a Chevy Malibu around 4 p.m. November 10 before circling back minutes later at a faster pace and with hoods on, police said.

The two men ordered 50-year-old Marian Grindstaf out of the car and when she refused, removed her and forced her to the ground.

“It was a struggle. I had my arm in the steering wheel and I was beeping a lot,” Grindstaf said.

“I was on my phone and they took my phone and I thought it was a joke,” she recalled. “Then I realized what was happening.”

Police said a neighbor tried to intervene however, one of the suspects threatened them with a gun.

It is unclear if a gun was present at the time.

Grindstaf said she is confident that she will see the duo face-to-face again — this time in court.

“They don’t scare me. I would love to see them again and I hope and I pray to God that I get to see them again,” she said.

Authorities have not been able to recover her car.

The license plate on the Malibu reads 4ED345.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

Those wishing to submit a tip anonymously can send a text by typing the word “BROCKTON” plus the tip information to “CRIMES” (274637).

