Brockton police seek help in search for 2 carjacking suspects accused of throwing woman to ground

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are turning to the public for help in their search for two suspects accused of throwing a woman to the ground and stealing her car in November.

Surveillance video obtained from the scene on Court Street Sunday shows two men walking past a Chevy Malibu around 4 p.m. November 10 before circling back minutes later at a faster pace and with hoods on, police said.

The two men ordered a 50-year-old woman out of the car and when she refused, removed her and forced her to the ground.

The license plate on the Malibu reads 4ED345.

Police said a neighbor tried to intervene however, one of the suspects threatened them with a gun.

It is unclear if a gun was present at the time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

Those wishing to submit a tip anonymously can send a text by typing the word “BROCKTON” plus the tip information to “CRIMES” (274637).

