BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are searching for a car they said may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man.

The DA’s office said the fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Forest Avenue. The man who was hit had been seriously injured, and was taken to a Boston Medical Center by helicopter, where he later died.

Officials said they are looking for a white SUV form surveillance footage, which they said may have damage on the front drivers side.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Brockton Police at 508-941-0200, or state police at 508-820-2300.

