BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are seeking the public’s help to gather evidence and identify suspects in connection with an assault on two men: a 68-year-old and a 35-year-old.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Walnut Street on Sept. 24, when a group of men attacked the other two.

Two people have already been charged with Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the people in the video are urged to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)