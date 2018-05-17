BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police set up a surveillance tower Thursday on a street corner that has had two violent attacks this past week.

The corner of Pleasant Street and Warren Avenue was fitted with video cameras attached to the tower, allowing officers to monitor the area from their headquarters.

On Saturday, 26-year-old Bethgy Cator was fatally shot and another man was wounded near the Brockton Mini Mart parking lot on Pleasant Street. Officers arrested Renardo Williams, 24, of Brockton, and Chanel Martins, 29, of Taunton, in connection with the shooting.

Three days later, 28-year-old Jean Dazile attacked a 54-year-old man with a baseball bat near the same spot as the shooting, police said.

The tower is being implemented as part of the police’s crime fighting efforts.

