BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police caught an alleged burglar who had broken into several homes this spring, stealing cash, firearms, jewelry, and replicas of New England Patriots championship rings.

Melvin Arias-Brown, 22, allegedly broke into several homes on the city’s north side in March and April before a police investigation led them to execute a search warrant in Arias-Brown’s home.

When they searched the home, they found three stolen loaded guns and ammunition, which were improperly stored and accessible to children in the house. Police charged the suspect’s mother and stepfather with child endangerment and weapons offenses. Detectives also recovered several pieces of jewelry at his home and a pawn shop where he sold some of the items. The stolen pieces are worth “tens of thousands of dollars,” according to the Brockton Police Department.

After receiving information from Brockton Police on Arias-Brown, the Massachusetts State Police located him in Fall River and arrested him. When police arrested him, he was carrying a loaded gun stolen from Avon.

He is being held without bail.

