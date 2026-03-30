BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A scary scene erupted in Brockton early Sunday morning when police said a suspect opened fire on them and they shot back.

During the exchange of gunfire, a man sleeping in a home nearby on Moraine Street was grazed in the arm by a round.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday; Brockton police said they had been looking out for the white car they were pursuing in connection with an investigation into gunshots from earlier in the week.

That pursuit ended with that car spinning out in the middle of the street, when police said the driver inside got out and shot at them over the roof of the car.

Brockton police said they fired back, hitting the 44-year-old suspect in the shoulder and knocking him over.

No officers were hurt; several nearby houses were hit by bullets, including one that travelled through a wall and hit a man inside. Elise Brandao said her 71-year-old grandfather was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

This was the third shooting in Brockton in one week.

Mayor Moises Rodrigues released a statement, saying:

“We stand in full support of the two officers of the Brockton Police Department who came under gunfire. Their courage, professionalism, and commitment in the face of danger represent the very best of law enforcement.”

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