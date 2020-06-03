Brockton police use tear gas after demonstrators launch fireworks, throw rocks, shatter windows

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Demonstrators clashed with police in Brockton Tuesday night after hundreds of peaceful protesters showed up to decry racial injustice and remember George Floyd, who died last week after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

As night fell, the crowd gathered at the Brockton Police Department on Commercial Street and began launching fireworks and throwing rocks, bottles, and sticks at officers, who responded with tear gas.

The National Guard was called in to help control the scene.

A state trooper and several Brockton police officers were treated for minor injuries.

“It was very troubling last night to see my officers and see my brother officers in the state police get struck with rocks, fireworks and frozen water bottles,” Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes said. “Our goal was to not be combative. Our goal was to show our compassion and show that we’re on the same side.”

The city’s courthouse and local businesses were damaged, including a Dunkin’ on Montello Street, which had its front doors and windows shattered.

The owner of the Dunkin’, Eric Eskander, says a fire was set inside the business as well.

“It’s just unfortunate,” he added. “This is no indication of the masses, the people who were down here for the freedom of speech, to do the right thing, and unfortunately a few random people decided to do something different.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan says the violence and vandalism started during a march to the police station and that this march was separate from a peaceful rally that took place outside of West Middle School. He added that those responsible for the mayhem were from outside the city.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced Wednesday that three people were arrested in connection with the riot.

“The Dunkin’ Donuts was burned and those arsonists — because that’s what they are — should understand that we will continue to work and continue to investigate to get justice for the family that owns that place.”

Protester Gabriela White-Cordero said at the rally, “No justice, no peace. This has been going on so long. We need to change. We need change.”

Protester Ollie Spears added, “Let’s heal together. Let’s not focus on the blame, but let’s focus on the pain and how do we heal each other.”

Sullivan says the violent acts in the city do not overshadow the unifying message.

“It will only happen if we do it peacefully and together,” he said to a crowd. “Power in numbers, Martin Luther King said that. The doctor said that. Power in numbers. These are the numbers. We have the power.”

Cleanup remains underway in Brockton as volunteers pick up shattered glass and clean graffiti that was sprayed on some businesses.

“When we see people across the street, hardworking people cleaning graffiti, that’s what Brockton’s about, coming together,” Sullivan said. “People, white and black, young and old, coming together; listening; talking; collaborating. Peaceful.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)