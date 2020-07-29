Brockton police, victim turn to public for help identifying accused hit-and-run driver

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton cyclist was hospitalized for weeks after a hit-and-run crash left him seriously injured. Now, he and the police are turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be behind the wheel that night.

Shawn Colier, 43, was peddling home from his dishwashing job at Doyle’s Restaurant on Oak Street in Brockton around 10:40 p.m. when he was hit from behind by a dark-colored minivan that was driving without its headlights on, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police say the driver fled east on Oak Street following the crash.

Hours later, Colier regained consciousness at Good Samaritan Hospital. He had suffered broken ribs and countless scrapes and bruises.

“Knocked out completely. I don’t even know who took me to the hospital,” he told 7NEWS.

Colier spent two weeks in the hospital and is still undergoing some rehabilitation.

He said he wants an apology for what happened to him.

“I would like him to pay the price,” Colier said. “I want nothing bad on him though. I don’t want to wish nothing bad on someone.”

A surveillance image from a nearby 7/11 showed the person of interest enter wearing what appears to be a blue Pepsi shirt and purchasing a case of beer before entering a dark-colored minivan.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Brockton police detective James Cronshaw at 508- 941-0234.

“We want to know if people can identify this person,” Darren Duarte of the Brockton police said. “We want to ask him a lot of questions. Detectives want to ask a lot of questions.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

