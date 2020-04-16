BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are working to determine if two shooting incidents that occurred hours apart Wednesday are in any way related.

Bullets flew into Raymond Hashem’s home on Newton Street around 6:30 p.m. — one through the window, and one splintering the baseboard.

“I heard eight … seven or eight shots,” Hashem said. “They sounded like firecrackers but a little bit stronger. I heard something and then I smelled it, and a couple shots came into the house.”

About an hour earlier, a different shooting on Linwood Street turned into a police pursuit after two suspects fled the area in a white SUV.

That pursuit ended in a violent crash just a few miles away.

“My wife was calling in the crash. She couldn’t even finish the call to get to the 911 operator when we must have had 6 police cruisers pulling up here,” Jim Franklin, who witnessed the crash, said.

The two suspects have been charged with weapons or assaut-related charges.

Two other people have been taken into custody separately.

All are being investigated for possible involvement in one or both incidents.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)