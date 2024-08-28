BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The community at Brockton’s Downey School are mourning the loss of rising fifth grader Jaylen Bush-Victorian, who was killed in a car crash Saturday night.

“It’s challenging to find the words to describe the sense of loss brought on by this tragedy,” the school district wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts are with the family and all those who love them as they mourn.”

Bush-Victorian’s siblings and parents also sustained serious injuries in the crash. His siblings also attend Brockton Public Schools and his mother is a paraprofessional at the Barrett Russell Early Childhood Center.

“Members of our district leadership team have been in regular communication with the Bush-Victorian family and will continue to hold them close moving forward, offering every available resource to support them as they mourn this tragic loss,” the district said.

Adjustment counselors and resources for supporting students through their grief were made available at Downey School Wednesday.

Michael Escolas, 42, appeared in court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to multiple charges from the incident, which authorities say began when he stole a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a parking lot at Gillette Stadium.

Police said Escolas rear-ended a vehicle carrying Bush-Victorian’s family, injuring all six members. Emergency crews brought all the injured people to the hospital, where Bush-Victorian was pronounced dead. State police said the crash damaged three other cars, in addition to the Jeep and the Bush-Victorian family’s car.

Police arrested Escolas at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and brought him to an area hospital.

He was charged with manslaughter while operating under the influence, operating under the influence – liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and marked lanes violation.

He is being held on $100,000 cash bail. If he is able to make that, he is ordered to stay away from the victim’s family, and not to drink or drive.

