BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton Public Schools student came up with a creative way to help her classmates.

The cafeteria at Ashfield Middle School was transformed into a shopping experience for students who may not otherwise have an opportunity, and 13-year-old Kyara Jean Baptiste is behind the effort.

“I never felt that joy before, when you see you can help people like that, they were so excited,” Baptiste said.

Baptiste is Ashfield’s representative in Project 351 and was tasked with leading a clothing drive.

Principal Barbara Lovell said she was immediately on board.

“We know that there’s such a significant need in Brockton now, especially with our newcomers and the Haitian community and she wanted to do what she could to help out,” she said.

Baptiste, who emigrated from Haiti, said she knows what it’s like to leave everything behind. During the drive, 50 families took home bags with essential items.

Baptiste said she can’t want to organize another clothing drive.

