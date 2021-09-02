BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Public Schools warned that significant delays are expected along all bus routes due to flooding.

Remnants of Ida brought heavy rain to the area, leaving many roadways flooded.

Parents or guardians looking to request a status update on their child’s bus can call 508-580-7004 or email bus@bpsma.org.

Waltham police also warned of delays on bus routes in their city due to flooding.

