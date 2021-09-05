BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A neighborhood in Brockton is on edge as police search for a suspect who fatally shot a 16-year-old at a party early Saturday morning.

Officers and troopers responding to reports of a shooting at a Sprague Street home around 1:39 a.m. found a male teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The teenager, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses said a large crowd was at the home for a party and they fled after shots were fired.

“All these kids running, screaming, going to my neighbor’s, jumping their back fence, hiding under their car,” said neighbor Lilian Padilla. “It was a bad scene, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Detectives spent Saturday combing through the remnants of the party for evidence.

“I don’t know what to say, but I’m scared,” added neighbor John Lops.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)