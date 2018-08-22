Brockton restaurant struck by vehicle for third time in two years

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - For the third time in two years, an out-of-control car has slammed into Heidi’s Place, a family-owned Brockton restaurant.

The most recent accident occurred two Sundays ago after the restaurant had closed for the day.

Restaurant co-owner Alex Kosmidis says the restaurant has lost thousands of dollars from the accidents. The worst one was on July 4, 2016.

The restaurant sits on busy Warren street. The family has asked for protective barriers around the restaurant, but they say they’ve been told that would block wheelchair access.

After the third accident, the family says the mayor had more stop signs installed with reflective tape, ordered the crosswalks repainted, and promised increased police presence.

The owners of Heidi’s Place say they’re grateful none of them have been hurt. They hope the safety improvements help, and they remind everyone driving by to please slow down.

