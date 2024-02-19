BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Brockton School Committee are calling on the governor’s office to deploy the National Guard to help them address security concerns and growing violence at Brockton High School.

But city leaders aren’t all on board with the plan.

Four of the committee’s seven members are making the request to call attention to what they say are serious issues at the high school, including fights in the hallways, outsiders are making their way into the buildings, and students are coming and going from school.

“Over the past few month, our high school has experienced a disturbing increase in incident related to violence, security concerns, and substance abuse,” the letter read.

But Committee member Winthrop Farwell, Jr., in a statement, said he didn’t support the request.

“I do NOT support this. Soldier in military field uniform aren’t the answer… We have the talent to create a positive learning atmosphere if we listen to our teaching staff. They know, they care, they can guide us to success.”

In response to the request, Gov. Maura Healey’s Office said, “Our administration is committed to ensuring that schools are safe and supportive environments for students, educators, and staff. We are aware of concerns raised about Brockton High School and are in touch with local officials.”

The four school committee members who made the request are slated to hold a news conference at the high school on Monday morning.

