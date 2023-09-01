BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton’s public schools superintendent opened up on Friday on the same day that officials voted unanimously in favor of an independent, external audit and investigation into a $14 million budget deficit impacting city schools.

“I’m the leader of the school district so, obviously, you can’t overspend the budget,” Superintendent Mike Thomas said. “But I can tell you that every dime went toward supporting kids.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan announced the massive $14 million deficit Thursday night after a four-hour closed-door meeting with school committee members.

“I am extremely dismayed, collectively we’re all dismayed by the situation and we are committed to ensuring that we will rectify the situation, appoint new leadership and move forward,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan’s announcement, in turn, came a day after a spokesperson for the Brockton Public Schools said Thomas informed the school committee that he needed to take an extended medical leave.

“I’m guilty of keeping too many staff members, doing what I thought was right to help kids recover from COVID and provide them the support that they needed and support our staff,” Thomas said.

“I have some medical issues I’m dealing with and hopefully they’ll be settled soon,” Thomas separately said.

Asked if he will come back, Thomas replied.

“We’ll have to talk about that but I can’t discuss that now,” he said.

With his leave and the announcement of a deficit coinciding, Thomas said he knows rumors are swirling.

Asked if any allegations of wrongdoing make sense to him, Thomas said “Not at all.”

“That’s laughable, actually, absolutely laughable,” he said. “Anybody that knows me knows my character and everything I do, I do for the kids and the staff.”

Along with being superintendent for the past four years, Thomas also holds the role of Brockton High School principal.

“I’ve given my heart and soul to Brockton,” he said. “This is my 31st year and there’s nothing more important than those kids and the staff that works for them.”

Sullivan said Thomas did not attend Thursday night’s closed-door meeting.

A day later, school and city officials met Friday afternoon for another meeting in which school committee members unanimously decided to hire an independent investigator to look into the 2023 budget and determine what went wrong.

In addition to the investigator, school committee members decided to appoint Dr. James Cobbs as an acting superintendent.

Cobbs has been working in education since 2001, according to a biography shared by a Brockton Public Schools spokesperson, serving in various roles in the Brockton Public Schools since 2013. He was most recently named the district’s deputy superintendent of operations in 2022.

Outside his education career, Cobbs is a military veteran having served in various roles including time as an executive officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. Cobbs has also spent time as a nursing home executive director, according to his biography.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)