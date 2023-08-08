BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot in Brockton, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Stillman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

