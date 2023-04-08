BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after he was shot in Brockton, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Main Street found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Brockton police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox