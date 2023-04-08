BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after he was shot in Brockton, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Main Street found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Brockton police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)