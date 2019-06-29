Brockton stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are investigating after a woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday after she was stabbed in her car in Brockton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Belmont Street around 3:45 p.m. found a 41-year-old woman suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Brockton fire officials.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

From Sky 7 you see the victim’s car still stopped at the intersection where the attack happened.

Edwin Deleon was down the street when he saw the two cars stopped at the intersection and the two women drivers exchanging words.

“They kind of had an argument going on,” Deleon said.

Shortly after, they said the victim was on the ground with a cut to her neck.

Delon says after the attack another neighbor tried to put pressure on the victim’s cut.

“When I went to the corner, I saw the lady in the corner laying down and her throat cut and this young guy, who was really nice, was trying to help her out and he was trying to save her life,” Deleon said.

Witnesses say the attacker drove off.

Brockton Police say a woman related to the incident turned herself over to police and is being questioned.

