Brockton Stop & Shop transitions to fulfillment center as demand grows for online grocery orders

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stop & Shop in Brockton that closed earlier this week reopened Friday as a fulfillment center to help meet the demand for online grocery orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The store, located at 683 Belmont St., shut its doors Wednesday before transitioning to a fulfillment center for home-delivery customers and online pickup customers, the company announced.

Brockton-area residents can order groceries online at Peapod.com and either pick up their order at the store or get them delivered to their home.

This change will create more than 50 new permanent jobs, focused on processing and delivering online orders, the company added.

“We’re pleased to be able to reopen this location for pickup and deliveries to help meet the needs of the local community and to support our associates in the store, particularly during this time,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said. “We want to thank the City of Brockton and Mayor Sullivan for their support in making this happen.”

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan added, “I am pleased that Stop & Shop is continuing to maintain a business presence at their Belmont Street store location. In addition to hiring additional employees that will give preference to Brockton residents and registering their delivery vehicles in the City for excise tax purposes, I am excited this location will give people virtual shopping opportunities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I appreciate Stop & Shop for continuing a working relationship with the City of Brockton.”

Stop & Shop is also donating a total of $5,000 to two local organizations — The Charity Guild, which operates a food pantry and thrift store, and Brockton Public Schools for their efforts to keep kids fed by providing free lunches while school is closed.

