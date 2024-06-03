BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers swarmed the scene of a shooting in Brockton early Sunday morning that left one woman injured.

Neighbors said more than 2 dozen bullets were sent flying, with some hitting a home with children inside.

Brockton Police said they responded to Falconer Avenue just after 1:40 a.m. Sunday following reports of a woman shot in the chest.

“I heard the gunfire and by the time I got to the window, a couple cars drove off and sped off,” said neighbor John Pennio, who was woken up by the sound of the shooting and whose house was hit with a bullet. One shot flew through the side of his hosue and lodged into the wall inside.

“My mother made a good point,” Pennio said. “I was standing here and she said, that’s your head height if I was standing here.”

Pennio said he heard at least 30 shots. The bullet that hit his house narrowly missed his sleeping family.

“If it was like 8 inches higher it would have gone into my oldest two boys’ bedroom,” he said.

Police said they’ve arrested a 27-year-old man from Brockton in connection with the shooting.

Pennio says he’s just happy it didn’t end up worse.

“Luckily, everyone was okay,” he said. “That was my main concern. I ran and checked on my kids and they were asleep, thank God.”

The woman who was shot in the chest is being treated at a hospital.

The suspect will be charged in court today.

