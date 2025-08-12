BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Student leaders in Brockton say that bullying has not been handled consistently across schools in their city, and now they are calling on the school administration to make changes.

Bullying has been an increasing concern at Brockton schools for the past few years, with teachers saying they have been injured breaking up fights on campus.

Last year, members of the school committee asked Governor Maura Healey to send the National Guard to the high school, which did not happen.

Student leaders from the Youth School of Liberation and Sabura Youth Programs will meet with school administrators Tuesday to call for stranger assessment of staff training and development and for students to be involved in creating solutions around bullying.

That meeting will also feature testimony from students of Brockton Public Schools.

