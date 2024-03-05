BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton student was struck by a passing vehicle Monday while crossing the street after getting off a school bus.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a student from Hancock School was hit by a car driving on the opposite side of the road from the school bus. In video of the incident the stopped bus’ red lights can be seen flashing and the extendable stop sign was in its out position.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy,” Acting Superintendent of Brockton Public Schools James Cobbs said. “We urge all drivers to exercise extreme caution around schools and bus stops to ensure the safety of students.”

Brockton Schools said the student is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries, but went to an area medical facility for evaluation.

Police responded to the incident and confirmed that the driver did leave the scene of the accident, but later returned. The driver will be cited.

