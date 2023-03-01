BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Brockton have recently rallied for better school food, calling for more inclusive and better tasting options on their cafeterias’ breakfast and lunch menus.

One student said the school’s current food is “low quality” and “nasty.” Responding to student concerns, Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas said change is possible.

“It would be a tremendous change for me and everyone who dislikes the school food for it to be changed for the better,” another student said.

Youth Sol — a local nonprofit that encourages young leaders to create meaningful change — held a public forum Wednesday night at the Plouffe Middle School cafeteria where students could discuss the issues they have with the school’s lack of seasoning and cultural diversity in food.

Students speaking this week also asked for better non-dairy drink options and a salad bar, among other things.

Parents and teachers showed their support in the crowd.

Thomas, meanwhile, joined students on stage, saying that while the schools can make changes, some efforts will involve a fight.

The Brockton Public Schools fall under Project Bread. The state-wide program offers free school meals to students but also requires school districts to follow certain nutritional guidelines.

Despite the hurdles, Thomas said there are some things the district can do right away.

Beyond in-house work, Thomas said the schools can also work to push the state and the federal government on various actions they can take.

“I think it’s gone too far and it’s kind of taken out the fun of eating in a cafeteria and I think we need to look at that,” Thomas said.

