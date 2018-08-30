Brockton students to receive ‘lockdown buckets’

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton students will soon receive lockdown buckets, survival kits to help keep them safe in the event of an emergency at school.

“We have a hammer, duct tape,” said Deputy Superintendent of Schools Mike Thomas about the buckets, which came courtesy of Lowe’s. “They key is, you’ve got to be proactive.”

Brockton school officials and Lowe’s employees got together and assembled more than 1,000 survival kits to put in each and every classroom. They made it a competition.

“We wanted to win, absolutely,” said Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Kathleen Smith.

Lowe’s donated the buckets and sold the contents to Brockton wholesale. The rope can be used to tie off furniture used to barricade doors. The tape can be used for a variety of things.

“I think it’s a good idea be in the classrooms,” said Brockton High School senior Christine Barthelemy.

