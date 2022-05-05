BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a house and a new car after she recently won a $1 million prize on an instant ticket she received for her birthday.

Stephenie Stack, of Brockton, chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Safa Food and Fuel on Pleasant Street in Brockton.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

