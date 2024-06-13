BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Brockton unveiled a statue Thursday to honor late boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

City officials uncovered the bronze statue in a new park on a newly-named street bearing Hagler’s name, right next to the former Petronelli Brothers’ gym where he trained. Hagler died unexpectedly at age 66 in March 2021.

“Marvelous Marvin was a global boxing icon who embodied all the best attributes of our great city: toughness, perseverance, community and dedication,” Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said in a statement.

Hagler was born in Newark, N.J. and moved to Brockton in 1969, where he racked up dozens of wins and knockouts, and just three losses. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

The statue honored Hagler was designed by a committee including Hagler’s mother, Ida Mae Lang, who died in 2023. It was funded through a $150,000 state grant secured by state Rep. Gerry Cassidy.

“This statue will stand as a symbol of his spirit for generations, and inspire people to always strive to be the best that they can be,” Sullivan said.

