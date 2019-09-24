Brockton vandals slash tires on over a dozen cars, leave racist message behind on 1

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An African American family living in Brockton woke up Tuesday morning to find the tires had been slashed on six of their vehicles. What they find even more unsettling is one car was spray-painted with the acronym”KKK.”

Surveillance video caught the suspect running from the Fairview Avenue home early Tuesday morning. Officers responding to the scene around 6 a.m. canvassed the area and found several other damaged vehicles, according to police.

When asked if he believed this had been done as a result of the color of their skin, Schneider Xavier said, “they must have because they wrote ‘KKK.’ So, they must have.”

Xavier said he does not understand why anyone would do this to his family.

A block away, Council President and mayoral candidate Robert Sullivan’s minivan was keyed.

Vehicles at seven other homes on the west side of Brockton were also slashed.

But to the Xavier family, the racist graffiti left only at their home has left them feeling shaken.

“I am frightened now,” Ms. Xavier said. “We don’t know what is next.”

An investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind this action.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Brockton police.

