BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning.

Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.

The city provided several resources from Mass Wildlife to help aid the public. Residents are advised to remove bird feeders, secure trash containers and to retrieve any outdoor pets before nightfall.

According to Mass Wildlife, black bears are typically skittish around people and advise those that encounter a bear to make loud noises such as clapping or talking while slowly backing away. “DO NOT run,” Mass Wildlife explicitly states.

